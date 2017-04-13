Lake County police sergeant accused of sexually abusing child

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Astatula police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for capital sexual battery on a person younger than 12, deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the victim told a school counselor that Timonthy Palinski, 43, had been molesting him since he was 7 years old.

The victim told deputies that Palinski called him to a master bedroom on April 6, put on a pornographic movie and sexually assaulted him.

According to the sheriff office’s report, the victim said he was called into the master bedroom numerous times.

After telling Palinski that he wanted to stop and would tell someone, Palinski said he would, but continued the abuse, the victim said.

The victim described markings on Palinski’s body, which were confirmed by the sergeant’s wife.

Palinski was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

He is charged with lewd or lascivious battery of a person younger than 16, and sexual battery, police said.

