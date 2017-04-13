Lake County police sergeant accused of sexually abusing child

By WESH.com Published:
Lake County Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Astatula police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for capital sexual battery on a person younger than 12, deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the victim told a school counselor that Timonthy Palinski, 43, had been molesting him since he was 7 years old.

The victim told deputies that Palinski called him to a master bedroom on April 6, put on a pornographic movie and sexually assaulted him.

According to the sheriff office’s report, the victim said he was called into the master bedroom numerous times.

After telling Palinski that he wanted to stop and would tell someone, Palinski said he would, but continued the abuse, the victim said.

The victim described markings on Palinski’s body, which were confirmed by the sergeant’s wife.

Palinski was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

He is charged with lewd or lascivious battery of a person younger than 16, and sexual battery, police said.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s