J.C. Penney postpones store closures, liquidation sales

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, shoppers visit a J.C. Penney store in New York. The Texas-based retailer reports quarterly financial results, Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(WFLA) —J.C. Penney is delaying the liquidation sales and closures for 138 stores, it plans to shutter this year, CNBC has learned.

The retailer announced in February it planned to close nearly 14 percent of its stores, including a distribution center in Lakeland, over the next several months to maximize profits in the era of online shopping, but it seems the company is reevaluating its decision after the public’s response to the move.

“Ever since the company announced its store closure list, those stores have seen better-than-expected sales and traffic,” J.C. Penney spokeswoman Daphne Avila told CNBC.

“This is not an uncommon response when you announce a store closure. Local shoppers will come out for a variety of reasons — some out of nostalgia and some who are just looking for a great deal.”

It’s “prudent to continue selling through our spring and summer merchandise at the current promotional levels and begin our liquidation sale a month later than originally planned,” Avila added.

J.C. Penney has pushed back the liquidation to May 22, more than a month past the date it was initially scheduled.

And the closings will begin on July 31, six weeks later than originally planned.

The retailer said earlier this year it expects to save around $200 million a year by closing stores, which should help them pay off $4.3 million worth of debt in the long term.

