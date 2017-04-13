Hillsborough School District gets ‘Best Communities in Music Education’ recognition

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District is in the national spotlight for a very good reason.

The district was recently recognized as one of the “Best Communities in Music Education for 2017.”

This is a national honor from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).

Hillsborough County students got to show off their talent on Wednesday night. They participated in several performances at the Hillsborough County Public Schools Fine Arts Festival.

Hundreds of 4th and 5th graders from every elementary school came together for a celebration of music education, showing parents and educators all the skills they’ve learned throughout the year.

There were ensembles of hand bells, percussion, choirs, and a string orchestra.

