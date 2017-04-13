Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is hiring school crossing guards

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is hiring school crossing guards for the coming school year.

They need to fill a number of crossing guard positions within the City of Tampa, specifically the Tampa Palms area.

School crossing guards will be responsible for helping children cross streets and get to and from school safely .

They are expected to work two shifts per day: 7:10 am to 8:25 am and 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm, a total of ten hours per week and will have weekends and holidays free.

Salary starts at $11.51 per hour.

The job requires a mandatory annual refresher training that lasts three days.

Anyone intereted in this position can apply online at http://www.hcso.tampa.fl.us or contact Community Service Officer Maricela Cerezo-Gabino at 813-247-8141 or mcerezog@hcso.tampa.fl.us.

