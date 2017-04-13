Florida Supreme Court OK with higher satellite TV tax rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Supreme Court says the state can tax cable TV and satellite TV at different rates.
Its decision Thursday overturned an appeals court ruling that said the state is unfairly taxing satellite TV at higher rate than cable providers.
DirecTV and the company that operates the DISH Network sued the state over the higher rates satellite companies pay, claiming it was discriminatory. Cable service is taxed at 4.92 percent and satellite is taxed at 9.07 percent.
An appeals court sided with the satellite TV providers in June 2015 split decision. The Supreme Court decision was unanimous.
