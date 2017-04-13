Family kidnapped after armed robbery at Port St. Lucie jewelry store

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three men, dressed as women, jumped from a vehicle and robbed a jewelry store in Port St. Lucie Thursday morning.

WPTV reports the men were dressed in wigs, jumpsuits and heavy make-up when they robbed the store at 9 a.m. The video shows the men holding guns to sales clerks’ heads.

Surveillance footage released by police show the men filling duffel bags with jewelry, but the bags were left behind.

The getaway car drove off and one of the men entered a home in the Kings Isle Community. Inside, he told four people to stay on the ground.

Police said a struggle began between the suspect and two men, and all victims inside the home were held at gunpoint for an hour. The suspect had them get in a car and drive him to Fort Lauderdale, where he was dropped off and fled the scene.

The family of four arrived home safe with only minor injuries.

Police were able to catch one of the suspects. He was not identified, but officials said he is from West Palm Beach.

Four schools were placed on lock down, but it was lifted early in the afternoon.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> MORE TOP STORIES