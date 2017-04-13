Disneyland Paris celebrates 25th anniversary

FRANCE (WFLA) – Disneyland Paris continued celebrations for its 25th anniversary Wednesday as iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Snow White and Aladdin danced and sang in front of visitors as part of a grand parade.

The popular Disneyland tourist resort located in Chessy, just outside Paris, opened its doors on April 12, 1992, for the first time.

The park welcomes thousands of children and adults each year.

Disneyland Paris, owned by Euro Disney, employs 15,000 “cast members” who work in the theme park.

In addition to Disney stars on parade, the Disneyland Paris 25th anniversary celebrations will feature the arrival of two new Star Wars attractions.

