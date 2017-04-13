Cops investigate death on railroad tracks in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are investigating the death of an 42-year-old man killed by a train on Wednesday night.

It happened on the railroad tracks between 15th St., SW and 21st St., SW.

At 8:27 pm, a conductor of a CSX train called police to say he had been traveling along the tracks near Lake Howard Nature Park in Winter Haven when he saw what appeared to be someone lying on the tracks in his path.

The conductor told authorities he sounded the approaching horn numerous times, but the man didn’t budge.

When police arrived, the found the body of Winter Haven man Thomas Becker underneath one of the train cars.

They believe he sustained fatal injuries when he was struck by an axle on one of the train cars.

Police shut down the crossings at 15th St and at 21st St for six hours while they recovered the body, which was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Authorities still do not know the cause of death and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

