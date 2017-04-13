Clearwater Police officer reunites scared 6-year-old with family on beach

(Source: Clearwater Police)

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater police officer became a knight in shining armor for a little girl on Clearwater Beach.

The six-year-old wandered away from her family Tuesday evening.

After she approached some beachgoers, Officer Rich Edmonds came to the little girl’s rescue to reunite her with her family.

The girl was scared and crying and did not want to get in the police car, so the officer took her by the hand and walked a half-mile back to her family with her.

