Better Call Behnken: Seminole man stuck in lease, though flooded apartment may be moldy

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight weeks after John Hayden came home to find water gushing through his apartment ceiling, he thinks the place reeks like mold.

Yet Hayden said the management at Buena Vista apartments in Seminole refuse to let him out of his lease two months early and haven’t offered to move him to another apartment. 

“There was water coming from the ceiling, down the walls. The carpets were flooded. The light fixture was off,” Hayden said. “Immediately, I called maintenance. They didn’t really do much. They just vacuumed up some water and left.”

Maintenance came back with two blowers and a humidifier, and that was it, Hayden said.

“I can’t live in here like this,” Hayden said. “I worry about my health; it smells like mold.”

Hayden called 8 On Your Side and we went to the property manager, Jerry. He blamed part of the problem, in part, on Hayden, saying he did not run the blowers and humidifier that maintenance set up in his apartment.

That is something Hayden said is not true. He claims he ran them for days and then stopped when he moved out of the apartment.

The manager told 8 On Your Side he would consider letting Hayden out of his lease and asked that he come back to the office at 5 p.m. But, when Hayden showed up, he said he was told he either had to pay his last two months rent or face eviction.

The management office did not return phone calls from 8 On Your Side. The Buena Vista complex is owned by Tenn-based CLK Multimedia Management. Calls to headquarters were also not returned.

