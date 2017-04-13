Beach Ready

Swimsuit season is on its way! And just like our clothing – women need variety when it comes to their bathing suits. Well – Lands’ End now offers women more choices in swimwear – and easy online shopping tools – so we’ll not only look great, but feel confident! The brand just launched its huge 2017 swim collection with options for plus, regular, petite, mastectomy, even extended cup sizes. So let’s dive into some of the standouts from each collection! (www.landsend.com)
