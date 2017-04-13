8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | April 15-16

1. Springfest Garden Art and Faerie Festival (Friday)

The park will be transformed into a mystical “enchanted village,” and you can catch fairies flying around. Get the details

2. Kinky Boots (Friday)

The Tony Award-winning musical, featuring songs by Cyndi Lauper. Get the details

3. Sugar Sand Festival (Friday)

Check out ocean- themed characters and scenes sculpted by 1,000 tons of sand. Get the details

4. Fun egg hunts (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

There are tons of fun easter egg hunts all weekend for the kids. Get the details

5. Easter for Adults (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Who says Easter is just fun for kids? Get the most out of your holiday brunches this weekend. Get the details

6. Free Ferry Rides (Saturday)

Catch the Cross-Bay Ferry for the last time this season. Get the details

7. Pancake Breakfast (Saturday)

All the buttermilk pancakes you can eat, plus other breakfast food. Get the details

8. Under the Sea Mermaid Party (Saturday)

Flap your fashionable fins for this unique gallery experience. Get the details

