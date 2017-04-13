10 brands of garbage disposals recalled due to impact hazard

(NBC) – Two Ohio based manufacturing companies are recalling 146,000 garbage disposals.

Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen have received 22 reports of metal components breaking loose from the disposals, and three reports of the part hitting customers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a metal part inside the disposals can break off and fly off of the sink, posing an impact hazard.

So far, there have not been reports of any injuries.

The recall involves three-fourths and one-horsepower disposals. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them.  The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.

The devices were sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards and Plumbing Supply stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017.

The recalled products are listed under the names Barracuda, Franke, Frigidare, Gemline, Kenmore, Kitcheneater, Luxart, Moen, Steam33 and Waste King.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and call Anaheim Manufacturing to order a free replacement.  The company can be reached at 1-800-628-0797.

