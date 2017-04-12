Woman regrets not paying clean-up crew for St. Pete Grand Prix, promises to cover unpaid wages

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The woman who hired a clean-up crew for the St. Petersburg Firestone Grand Prix last month says she feels terrible about not paying those 14 workers.

“No one feels worse than I do,” said Dottie Flynn, co-owner of Clean MD, a vendor hired by the race’s organizers to remove tons of trash during after the three-day event ended on March 12.

“I regret that and that’s unfortunate, but like I say we’re a small company,” Flynn said.

She went on to say she’s working with race organizers to pay the workers within the next few days and even promised to throw in $100 bonuses for the disgruntled cleaning crew.

“That’s even better news right there,” said Mathew Richardson who told us Tuesday he has a wife and son to support and a baby on the way.

Flynn’s remarks come one day after Richardson and some of the other 13 temporary workers hired by Flynn asked 8 on Your Side for help in recovering unpaid wages amounting to nearly $5000 in total. Those workers spent weeks picking up trash left behind by Grand Prix fans and say they have bills to pay and families to feed.

All they’ve heard from Flynn over the past month has been excuses.

Flynn tells 8 on Your Side she can’t afford to pay the workers until race organizers pays her for a debt that isn’t due until April 30. But in contracts she drafted, she had promised the workers they’d be paid in full by April 5. That never happened. “The reason they have not been paid is I am waiting on payment from St. Pete (Grand Prix) to do that,” Flynn said.

Firestone Grand Prix race organizers did not respond to our repeated calls and emails Wednesday, but Flynn claims they contacted her Wednesday to say they would pay the workers directly as soon as she distributed some forms for them to fill out for their unpaid wages. “That’s great news,” said worker Rickie Ellis. That’s what we wanted to hear. That’s all we wanted, is to be paid.”

Meanwhile, the Pinellas Office of Human Rights says it is ready to accept complaints from the workers under a Wage Theft Program that sanctions companies with triple penalties for not paying workers. One of the workers, Calena Jackson, says she has also contacted the Florida Attorney General’s office but now hopes that won’t be necessary.

