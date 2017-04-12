Wildfire prompts evacuation of New Port Richey park

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco park is being evacuated because of wildfires burning in the area.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park is being evacuated and is closed until further notice.

The evacuation includes all bike trails, campers, and day users.

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park is located at 10500 Wilderness Park Road in New Port Richey.

The evacuation comes hours after county commissioners approved a burn ban in Pasco County due to the continued wildfire danger.

We’ll bring you a live update about the Pasco wildfires today at 4 p.m. on WFLA TV and WFLA.com.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES