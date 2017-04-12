WATCH: Deputies save woman from burning apartment building in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are being credited with saving a woman’s life during an apartment fire in Tampa.

Deputies were called to the fire on San Ramon Place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

While trying to make sure everyone was accounted for, a resident told them they couldn’t find 58-year-old Bonnie Adhemy. Deputies learned Adhemy had medical issues and was only partially able to walk.

Despite the substantial smoke, deputies broke a window with a fire extinguisher so they could get into the building.

They were able to find Adhemy and carry her out of the building to safety.

The deputies involved with the rescue have been identified as 27-year-old Robert Klocksieben, 33-year-old Alton Smith and 27-year-old Jeremy Pollack.

