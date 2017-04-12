Two alligators captured on video wandering outside of New Tampa home

NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local family got a frightening surprise when not one, but two alligators showed up at their front door. One was over 8 feet long.

Ryan Simmons captured the two trespassing gators on video.

“We first saw it on our front door on Saturday and when I was at work yesterday is when it came back with my wife and son home,” he told News Channel 8.

“[There were] two of them! Especially with us just moving from mid-west about 6 years ago…to say the least scared us just a little bit!”

Simmons alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission which captured both gators on Tuesday.

He says the trapper told the family the gators were coming for his dog.

Alligators live in all 67 counties in Florida and can be found anywhere there is standing water. The FWC says alligators become more active during the spring when temperatures rise.

They recommend homeowners take the following precautions near standing water:

-Never feed alligators

-Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish ramps. Do not throw them into the water

-Seek immediate medical attention if you are bitten by an alligator. Bites run the risk of serious infections.

-Observe and photograph alligators only from a distance.

-Watch out for alligators when you are in or near fresh ro brackish water.

-Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that may be inhabited by large alligators

-Avoid swimming at night when aligators are most active

-Don’t allow pets to swim, exercise or drink near waters inhabited by alligators.

-Leave alligators alone. Handling even small alligators can result in injury or arrest.

