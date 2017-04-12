Study: Florida manatee numbers could double in next 50 years

By Published:
AP file photo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Researchers say Florida’s manatee population could double over the next half century if wildlife managers continue protecting the creatures and their habitat.

The U.S. Geological Survey and Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute study released Monday says the popular sea cows enjoy longevity and that enough habitat is available to support a growing population.

The news comes after the recent decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to lessen federal protections for the manatee.

The report says the manatee population in Florida will still likely grow over the next 50 years, but environmental and habitat changes will probably lessen their numbers in south Florida and cause increases in the north.

Still, the study finds two persistent threats too: fatal boat strikes and a loss of warm water habitat.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s