Student wounded in CA school shooting identified

By Published:
(Source: CNN)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

School officials have identified a student who was wounded in a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school that killed a teacher and 8-year-old boy.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District identified the 9-year-old student Wednesday as Nolan Brandy.

RELATED: An agonizingly long wait for parents after school shooting

A statement from the school district says the boy’s parents are happy to say he is “recovering well.”

Officials had said Tuesday the boy was stable and was in good spirits, watching cartoons in his hospital bed.

The family thanked the community for an outpouring of support after the shooting.

Brandy was injured when 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into his estranged wife’s classroom and opened fire.

His wife, Karen Elaine Smith, and an 8-year-old student, Jonathan Martinez, were killed.

Anderson then turned the gun on himself.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s