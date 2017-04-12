Student wounded in CA school shooting identified

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
School officials have identified a student who was wounded in a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school that killed a teacher and 8-year-old boy.
The San Bernardino City Unified School District identified the 9-year-old student Wednesday as Nolan Brandy.
A statement from the school district says the boy’s parents are happy to say he is “recovering well.”
Officials had said Tuesday the boy was stable and was in good spirits, watching cartoons in his hospital bed.
The family thanked the community for an outpouring of support after the shooting.
Brandy was injured when 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into his estranged wife’s classroom and opened fire.
His wife, Karen Elaine Smith, and an 8-year-old student, Jonathan Martinez, were killed.
Anderson then turned the gun on himself.
