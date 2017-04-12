St. Pete police searching for missing 81-year-old with dementia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for an elderly man with dementia, missing since 3 p.m. Saturday.
Gerald Thompson, 81, was last seen when he drove off from his home at 1671 Cape Ann Avenue NE to Home Depot.
Thompson is driving a red 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Florida tag 859VVS, with a Kentucky Wildcats plate frame.
Thompson is wearing a blue and orange Gators shirt, with suspenders and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 893-7780, or text SPPD, plus your tip, to TIP411, report #2017-017548.
