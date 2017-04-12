Semi dangling off overpass in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck is dangling off an overpass is causing a major traffic snarl in Boca Raton Wednesday morning.

Our NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach says the semi is dangling off the overpass on Congress Avenue at the I-95 interchange. Three lanes of the interstate have been closed.

The crash happened around 6 a.m.

