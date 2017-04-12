Semi dangling off overpass in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck is dangling off an overpass is causing a major traffic snarl in Boca Raton Wednesday morning.
Our NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach says the semi is dangling off the overpass on Congress Avenue at the I-95 interchange. Three lanes of the interstate have been closed.
The crash happened around 6 a.m.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Man in custody after fleeing, swimming away from Pasco County deputies
- Manatee County 8 year-old gets ultimate Masters Tournament souvenir
- 10 injured in Sarasota Co. school bus crash
- Massage parlor busted after hundreds of condoms clog pipes
- Disney in Orlando looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs
- Firefighters find boy, 5, dead inside burned St. Pete home
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born