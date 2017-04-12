Recent Polk County fires being called suspicious

INDIAN LAKE ESTATES, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire officials suspect an arsonist may be to blame for several fires this week in Eastern Polk County.

Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the Indian Lake Estates area on Monday and Tuesday to put out several fires.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the recent fires are suspicious.

“There’s no evidence the fires are occurring naturally,” Ricky Britt of the Florida Forest Service said. “The cause of the fires needs to be investigated, so investigators will be looking into it.”

Several of the fires came dangerously close to nearby homes.

“Thankfully we were able to protect the homes. Our crews will continue to do their best. We don’t want anyone to lose their homes,” Fire Chief Anthony Stravino said.

The Florida Forest Service, Polk County Fire Rescue and other nearby fire departments will continue to work together to keep the residents safe and protect property.

The Florida Forest Service also put up signs, warning the residents to be on the lookout and report suspicious individuals.

If you have information about a wildland fire that was started by an individual, you are asked to call 1-800-342-5869.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The fires come at a time when a burn ban for Polk County is still in effect. As of yesterday, Governor Scott also declared a State of Emergency following increased wildfires across the state.

