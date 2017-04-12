PURFECTION! Cat wreaks havoc on major league baseball game

(WFLA/NBC) — A surprise visitor caused a major game delay at the Miami Marlins home opener yesterday.

At the Miami Marlins home opener against the Atlanta Braves, a cat somehow found its way into the park.

This little guys mischief even delayed the start of the sixth inning.

Marlins players tried to catch the cat but it went scrambling for cover instead.

The scaredy-cat ended up scaling the outfield wall until it landed on the marlins home run statue.

Once the kitty was safely out of the way, the game continued on.

The Marlins went on to beat the Braves 8-4.

