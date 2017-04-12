Pulse shooter’s wife pleads not guilty to federal charges

Noor Salman, wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, made a brief appearance before a judge in the Orlando federal courthouse Wednesday.

Salman’s attorney waived the reading of an indictment and entered a not guilty plea for her.

Documents filed indicated a June 5th trial date before Judge Paul Byron, just one week before the one year anniversary of the Pulse massacre. Salman’s next court date is June 15.

Salman agreed last week to be transferred to Florida from California, where she’d been held since her January arrest. A tentative June trial date was set.

Prosecutors say she knew about Mateen’s plans to attack the nightclub on June 12, killing 49 people. Her attorneys say she didn’t know the extent of his plans and has no connection to terror groups. A federal indictment also charges her with obstruction of justice during the investigation of the nightclub massacre.

Security was heavier than usual outside the federal courthouse in downtown Orlando with a bomb sniffing dog and Homeland Security SUV’s parked in front.

Federal marshals are not disclosing where Salman is jailed but her attorney said was returned to central Florida to face charges in the last couple days.

