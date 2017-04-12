Public defender to represent suspect in Orlando cop killing

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The man accused of fatally shooting an Orlando police officer will be represented by a public defender rather than the Miami-based defense attorney he’d requested.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Frederick Lauten told Markeith Loyd that he can’t “pick and choose” his attorney when the state is paying for his defense. The Orlando Sentinel reports Lauten appointed attorney Roger Weeden to the case.

The 41-year-old man faces multiple charges, including the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton in January and his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December. He originally wanted to represent himself, but later asked to have Terence “Terry” Lenamon as his lawyer.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed a special prosecutor for the case after Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn’t seek the death penalty against Loyd.

