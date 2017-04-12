Police search for suspect who set jeep on fire in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater are asking for help to find a man they say set a jeep on fire on Fairmont Street.

The Clearwater Police Department says the fire happened last week.

They believe the suspect is from the North Greenwood area.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call police at (727) 562-4242, or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS.

