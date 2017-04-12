Pasco officials looking to beat brush fire by back burning

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire and forest officials in Pasco County are hoping to complete a back burn on Wednesday to combat one of two brush fires that broke out earlier this week.

Both fires broke out in remote woods near State Route 52 and Hays Road.

The Campground fire burned 75 acres and is 100 percent contained.

The Silver Palms fire continues to burn 35 acres and is only 25 percent contained. Fire and forest officials say they’re having a hard time getting equipment into the area to fight the flames because of the swampy ground.

They’re hoping to widen the line between nearby homes and where the fire is, then let the fire ease its way towards the homes so they can back burn and hopefully get the wildfire to burn out.

County officials say people will not have to evacuate during the back burning, but say it will help to not have a lot of traffic in and out of the area.

They are also asking homeowners to not spray the woodlands, and to take note of the burn ban put in place by the county on Wednesday.

