Pasco County now under burn ban due to ongoing wildfire risk

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —- Pasco County Commissioners approved a burn ban Wednesday with the hope of preventing additional brush fires.

Multiple brush fires across Pasco County in the last week made a burn ban necessary. The burn ban goes into effect immediately.

Under the burn ban, Pasco County residents are prohibited from setting fires or causing fires without first obtaining a permit from the Florida Forest Service for burning in unincorporated areas of the County including:

Open burning

Campfires/bonfires

Burning yard waste/garbage

Fireworks (except sparklers and novelties such as noisemakers)

Outdoor cooking in grills that can contain the fire, flame, and heat is acceptable at this time until further notice.

“Be aware that simple actions such as tossing a cigarette into the grass or idling a vehicle over grass can ignite a brush fire on the side of the road,” said Pasco County Fire Rescue Chief. “The County is so dry that these brush fires can spread quickly, threatening homes and businesses.

Residents who refuse to comply with or violate the burn ban face fines up to $500 or imprisonment of up to 60 days.

Get more information on Pasco County’s burn ban here.

Get more information about fire conditions in Pasco County. Residents may also call Pasco County Fire Rescue at 727-847-8102.

Polk and Hernando counties are also under burn bans.

Governor Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida due to a high number of active wildfires.

