NFL free agent who last played for Buccaneers, Gators arrested at TIA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A NFL free agent wide receiver who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was arrested at Tampa International Airport Wednesday night.
Louis Murphy, 29, of Odessa, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm.
Murphy last played for the Buccaneers in 2015 and played for the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2008.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- AMBER ALERT: Pharmacies asked to look out for missing teen and accused kidnapper
- Find out how your home’s value compares to your neighbor’s in Tampa Bay
- Troopers: Tow truck worker falls to death from I-95 overpass
- Man in custody after fleeing, swimming away from Pasco County deputies
- Massage parlor busted after hundreds of condoms clog pipes
- Disney in Orlando looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born