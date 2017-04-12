NFL free agent who last played for Buccaneers, Gators arrested at TIA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A NFL free agent wide receiver who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was arrested at Tampa International Airport Wednesday night.

Louis Murphy, 29, of Odessa, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm.

Murphy last played for the Buccaneers in 2015 and played for the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2008.

