New details in St. Pete house fire that left 5-year-old boy dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg have released new details on a house fire that left a 5-year-old dead on Tuesday.
Officers say 5-year-old Hassan Jerome Vann died from smoke inhalation when his house on 6th Street South caught fire around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators now say the fire started in the children’s bedroom inside the home.
Firefighters put the flames out quickly, but then discovered Vann’s body inside.
Hassan’s mother, father and 4-year-old sister made it out of the house safely and tried to go back and rescue Hassan, but could not get the boy out.
According to police, there was one working smoke alarm in the home, located in the living room.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There are no criminal charges pending.
