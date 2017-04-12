Need a boost? Wawa offering free coffee on Thursday

(WFLA) – If you’re looking for a little boost in your day, Wawa stores are offering free coffee in honor of “Wawa Day” on Thursday.

Customers can enjoy one free cup of self-serve coffee up to 24 oz. per person.

Customers can chose from Wawa’s regular, decaf, French vanilla, hazelnut, Colombian, Cuban and Vienna roasts.

Click here to find a Wawa store near you.

