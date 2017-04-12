April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day but one day is not near enough to celebrate this iconic sandwich – it needs at least a month and April is that month.

Grilled cheese – a simple combination of butter, bread, and cheese. There is something truly magical about the soft butter spreading on bread, hitting a hot pan and browning perfectly while the cheese inside becomes ooey gooey. A truly sublime experience and one that can be enjoyed at any time of day for any meal or at snack time.

Everyone loves being in the kitchen for a party so why not make the kitchen the party and set up a grilled cheese bar to bring everyone together and celebrate this great day – this great month – but if you miss it in April, any day, any month can be grilled cheese day.

The great thing about grilled cheese – the measurements aren’t exact as grilled cheese is all about what looks right piled between the slices of bread. The sky is the limit – anything can go between two pieces of bread – so let your imagination soar.

Inspiration for your Grilled Cheese Party Bar.

Assemble a plate of cheeses:

Most grocery stores these days have a wonderful cheese case where you can select many cheeses for your grilled cheese party. Pick some strong cheeses, some mild cheeses, some colorful cheeses, some savory, some sweet . . .we are drooling just thinking about it.

Cheddar

American

Brie

Gruyere

Goat Cheese

Mozzarella

Provolone

Blueberry Goat Cheese

Cranberry Cheddar

Cream Cheese

Mascarpone

Gather a basket of breads:

Be sure to look in both the baker section and the bread aisle of the grocery store to gather the best variety.

Potato

Focaccia

Cranberry Walnut

Multigrain

Hawaiian Sweet

Rye

Croissants

Sour Dough

Collect a variety of fun toppings:

Really let your imagination loose here. There is really nothing that can’t be put on a grilled cheese.

Candied Bacon

Oven Roasted Tomatoes

Kalamata Olives

Grilled Chicken

Pico de Gallo

Pulled Pork

Crispy Onions

Pickled Jalapenos

Pickled Onions

Fresh Herbs

Pesto

Bacon

Peanut Butter

Fig Jam

Apricot Preserves

Bananas

About the Guest Chef:

Jennifer is the founder of Sandwich America, Jennifer is an award winning competitive cook, lawyer, restaurant owner (Coastal Grill and Bar in Kissimmee, FL), wine sommelier, award winning food photographer and budding foodie entrepreneur – Jennifer’s life is more than just “A Little Gourmet Every Day” – it’s a full sprint living buffet.

Set up several nonstick pans on your stovetop and let the party begin!!

Happy grilled cheese day! Let’s Hoagie!!

