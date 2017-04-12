Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is battling critical injuries after a crash Tuesday night in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers say a PT Cruiser turned onto State Road 574 from Riga Boulevard, and then changed lanes into the path of the motorcyclist driving on SR 574.

The motorcycle hit the back of the car. The FHP crash report says the collision caused the motorcycle to flip over, and the driver to be ejected.

Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Joxel Lozada-Flores of Tampa. He is at Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. FHP says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the PT Cruiser has been identified as 49-year-old Douglas Maine, Jr. of Spring Hill.

Charges are pending in the crash.

