Mommy and Me Protection

daytimewebstaff Published:

Learn how to protect yourself and your children at anytime and anywhere! This highly specialized workshop is designed to teach you the skills you need to avoid threats and keep your children safe! 

Ground Ready International Training (G.R.I.T.)™ seeks to instill and educate you with the tools and mindset needed to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your organization in an increasingly unstable world. Ground Ready International Training is a protection education firm that specializes in close quarter tactics that keep law abiding citizens, law enforcement, and military personnel safe. We pride ourselves in utilizing Adult Learning Theory principles that are infused with Problem Based Learning techniques. Our methodical approach to content facilitation is built on efficiency, awareness, and intentional operant conditioning. We believe in avoiding violence through conducting consistent threat assessments. Understanding the appropriate levels of force when a threat does present itself is a focal point that is conditioned though defensive fundamentals at both the cognitive and physical level. Our firearms training courses are dedicated to safety, economy of motion, appropriate concealment/placement, and swift threat neutralization. A pillar component of G.R.I.T. is client empowerment. We strongly believe that every individual is their own best protection and should have the skill sets needed to avoid threats as well as defend against them should they ever present themselves. We currently offer a total of 32 protection courses. Please feel free to contact us at info@gritready.com or call us at 844-357-4748 to learn how we may best serve you.

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s