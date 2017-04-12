Mommy and Me Protection

Learn how to protect yourself and your children at anytime and anywhere! This highly specialized workshop is designed to teach you the skills you need to avoid threats and keep your children safe!

Ground Ready International Training (G.R.I.T.)™ seeks to instill and educate you with the tools and mindset needed to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your organization in an increasingly unstable world. Ground Ready International Training is a protection education firm that specializes in close quarter tactics that keep law abiding citizens, law enforcement, and military personnel safe. We pride ourselves in utilizing Adult Learning Theory principles that are infused with Problem Based Learning techniques. Our methodical approach to content facilitation is built on efficiency, awareness, and intentional operant conditioning. We believe in avoiding violence through conducting consistent threat assessments. Understanding the appropriate levels of force when a threat does present itself is a focal point that is conditioned though defensive fundamentals at both the cognitive and physical level. Our firearms training courses are dedicated to safety, economy of motion, appropriate concealment/placement, and swift threat neutralization. A pillar component of G.R.I.T. is client empowerment. We strongly believe that every individual is their own best protection and should have the skill sets needed to avoid threats as well as defend against them should they ever present themselves. We currently offer a total of 32 protection courses. Please feel free to contact us at info@gritready.com or call us at 844-357-4748 to learn how we may best serve you.