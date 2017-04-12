Manatee deputies seek help finding missing, endangered man last seen 2 weeks ago

Johnnie Archer was reported missing.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

Johnnie Archer, age 63, was reported missing by a family member on April 11. He was last seen two weeks ago.

Johnnie was previously diagnosed with cancer and recently made a comment that he is tired of his treatments and wishes to be with his mother, who is deceased.

Several weeks ago, he had surgery and has a wound that may need medical treatment.

Johnnie lives on 29th Street East in Palmetto. He did not take a vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

