Indiana Police officer saves little girl’s life on his wedding day

Credit: IUPD/Facebook

ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — The officer went out for some donuts on the morning of his wedding and ended up saving a 3-year-old girl’s life.

“It had to be a donut shop,” said John O’Rourke, a police officer for IUPD-Indianapolis. “You can’t make this up.”

According to the IUPD Facebook page, on the morning of March 28, the day of his wedding, O’Rourke was waiting in line at an Orlando donut shop when he noticed a commotion in the dining area and realized a little girl was having a seizure.

O’Rourke had someone call 911 and began performing CPR on the girl. The little girl was able to regain consciousness and was transported by medics.

Afterward, O’Rourke left with his box of donuts. “I just sat in my car, for about 20 minutes, processing everything,” he said.

Later that day, O’Rourke married his bride Virginia, but Florida troopers who attended the wedding and knew O’Rourke said they aren’t surprised by the morning’s encounter.

“You know John,” one of them said. “He’s always at the right place at the right (or wrong) time.”

