How to Brand Yourself Like a Boss

The Boss Quiz

Q1. Your company doesn’t do yearly evaluations but you’d like feedback on your work.

Should you ask for a one-on-one with your boss and:

a- Tell them how fabulous you are

b- Come prepared with a list of areas that are relevant to your job and ask them to rank you 1-4

c- Ask open ended questions so that he or she can give you more information and offer to give them feedback as well

The answer is B. Yes you want to sing your own praises but you shouldn’t do it from a “me, me, me” place.

———-

Q2. You really need a raise to stay at your current company.

Should you:

a See when your boss seems to have some free time and pop in to explain the increase of cost of living to them and why that’s worth of an increase in base salary.

b Send your boss an email with an outline of why you deserve a raise. List out bullet points of why this is a long time coming.

c Set a meeting with your boss and outline your recent projects and accomplishments and how’s that’s helped the company at large.

The answer is C. Asking for a raise is one of the most important conversations you will have so take it really seriously. Set a formal calendar appointment to show this is a big deal.

————–

Q3. You want to take a week’s vacation this summer for a family obligation, but you know your coworker is asking for the same week off.

Should you:

a Ask for the time off – let your boss decide

b Talk it out with the co-worker and pow-wow about their flexibility

c Be a team player, cancel vaca and pick another week

The answer is C. You don’t have to be besties with your co-workers but they can be your biggest allies.

—————

Q4. You’re traveling with work and everyone is going to pricey restaurant that night. You’re not allowed to expense it for work and you can’t afford it.

Should you:

a Go but order a small plate and talk separately to the waitress away from the table to provide you with your own check.

b Fake sick and avoid the awkwardness

c Say it would be better to go somewhere cheaper if they want you there and lament not having an expense account

The answer is A. If it’s a dinner with friends you might split the check evenly regardless of what everyone ordered but in a work environment, it’s commonplace to pay separately especially if some have an expense account and some don’t.

—————

Q5. You used to work for a laid back company that didn’t care what you posted on social media. Now you’ve moved to a stricter place.

Should you:

a Delete your old photos

b Keep them – they don’t count if it’s before your time with the company

c if you can’t live without these pictures in your life, make the account private and start another account for more work-related things where anyone including co-workers can follow you.

The answer is C. As much as we talk about getting in trouble with social media time and time again. Some people just don’t learn and pay the consequences. Don’t be that person. Often times you can use social media to help share things that help the company at large.

—————–

Q6. You’re late to a meeting because you have a “lady problem”

You should:

a Apologize profusely and and say it will never happen again

b Thank your team for their patience and say let’s get started.

c Allude to “personal issues” that say that everyone’s “been there”

The answer is B. Women particular suffer from the “I’m sorry” syndrome. I used to say it all the time…until I started counting just how many times I say it during the day…it was crazy.

—————-

Q7. You need to reschedule a work meeting.

You should:

a Say you need to reschedule and offer specific dates and times to do that.

b Apologize with lots of exclamation points and emojis to make nice-nice.

c Say you’re sorry, explain your issue and that you will reschedule whenever and wherever is most convenient for them, anytime and that the meal is on you to make up for it.

The answer is A. Again, this happens to all of us. No need to get into the details. C’mon. And watch the apologizing. Also, no one likes the game of “where do you want to go for dinner? No, where do you want to go?” cycle in your personal life.

—————–

Q8. You are in the market for a mentor.

Should you:

a Reach out to a senior person and ask them to be your mentor.

The answer is B. “Will you be my mentor” a weird thing to say. If you have one, it’s known. You don’t need a title to get the benefit. Also, a mentor doesn’t necessarily need to be in your field. You can get advice from someone who isn’t in the weeds with your specific industry, they might have a good outsider’s perspective. And, don’t forget not every mentor needs to be “above” you so-to-speak. You can and should learn for people on your professional level, too.

—————–

Q9. You haven’t been able to stop thinking about starting your own business.

Should you:

a Do it – you only live once. If not now, then when?

b Make a getaway plan for when you’ll burn your corporate bra so you have something to look forward to.

c Start that something on the side as your side hustle before jumping in head first.

The answer is C. Sometimes realizing you don’t want to do something is just as important as realizing you do want to do something. If you are obsessed, let’s say, with starting a cupcake shop. Try it on the side first.

—————-

Q10. You’ve tested your business idea on the side and you’re ready to make the leap to be the boss of your own business.

You should:

a Have a year of savings in the bank and not need major medical care for you or your family

b Count on family and friends to have your back financially and be really proud that you’re chasing your dreams.

c Know that failure is not an option…you’re a winner, duh.

The answer is A. Starting a business is not all about passion and drive and dreams to make millions. You have to be prepared with logistics: money to live on if you don’t make money in your first year, which you likely won’t, and being OK with likely not having health insurance and other benefits.