Health advisory lifted for 2 Hillsborough beaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has lifted a health advisory for Davis Island Beach and Bahia Beach.

The health advisory was issued on April 3 when high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

A sampling of the waters had detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

Beachgoers were warned not to bathe in the area.

The waters were tested two weeks later and a re-sampling indicated both beaches were safe.

The department has provided the following safety tips for beachgoers:

-Wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and apply a liberal amount to all exposed skin

-Remember to reapply sunscreen when outsdoors for more than two hours

-Drink plenty of water, especially in the summer heat

-Be mindful of signs of dehydration (dry mouth, dizziness, lack of sweating, dry skin, rapid heart beat, fatigue)

-Pay attention to weather and water conditions such as rip current

-Designate someone to supervise children playing in and around hte water

-Learn CPR

-Wear sandals or shoes to the beach and watch where you step to avoid sharp rocks and shells

-Do not enter hte water if you have fresh cuts or scrapes

-Immune-compromised individuals should wear proper foot protection to prevent cuts and injury

-Be respectful of wildlife such as sea turtles who rely on responsible human behaviors to survive

