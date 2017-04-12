Florida is worst state for road rage incidents involving guns, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The number of road rage incidents involving guns is on the rise and there were more incidents in the last two years in Florida than any other state in the country, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by nonprofit news organization The Trace, found that there were more than 1,300 gun-related road rage incidents nationwide between January 2014 and December 2016.

The study found Florida drivers reported 146 incidents in that time frame, the most in the country.

In 2014, there were 27 road rage incidents involving guns and in 2016, according to the study, there were 80.

The Florida Highway Patrol advises drivers to be focused and courteous when on the road.

You can read the full report here.

