Find out how your home’s value compares to your neighbor’s in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL. — Tampa market trends indicate an increase of $11,800 in median home sales over the past year, according to the website Trulia.

In any one city, median home values vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, of course. But they can also vary street to street! Here’s a sampling of some of the current median home values, according to Trulia.

Riverview, near Providence Road and Bloomingdale Avenue – $280,308

Brandon, near Kings Avenue and Lumsden Road – $203,552

New Tampa, near Tampa Palms and Bruce B Downs – $335,564

Westchase, on the southeast corner of Linebaugh Avenue and Countryway Boulevard (Tampa) – $286,012

Trinity – $270,524

Jasmine Estates (New Port Richey) – $77,226

East Lake, near East Lake Road and Ridgemoore – $293,410

Belleair Beach – $522,400

Historic Kenwood (St. Petersburg) – $211,457

Old Northeast (St. Petersburg) – $460,012

Wonder how your home value stacks up compared to other neighborhoods in the Tampa Bay area? Try out the interactive map by clicking here.

