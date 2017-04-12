Easter for adults: Where to go in Tampa Bay for Easter brunch and other events

(WFLA) – There are dozens and dozens of Easter events for kids in Tampa Bay, but what’s out there for adults?

The devout may be spending the holiday in church, but those with more room in their schedule could probably use a little help finding a good brunch or Easter-themed party.

Fortunately, News Channel 8 has you covered. Here’s where you can go:

HILLBOROUGH COUNTY

Easter Baking Workshop at Sur La Table

When: April 14 (noon – 3 pm)

Where: Sur La Table, Hyde Park Village, 711 S Dakota Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Description: Bake up some Easter treats at Sur La Table. In this 3-hour hands-on workshop, a resident instructor will teach inquiring minds how to make hot crossed buns, rhubarb-vanilla custard tarts and chocolate babkas. You must be 18 or over to enroll in the class, which costs $69.

Eggs & Kegs #47: Hippity Hop

When: April 16 (11 am – 2pm)

Where: Cigar City Brewing, 3924 W. Spruce Street, Tampa

Description: The venue is hosting a family-friendly event, but that doesn’t mean adults can’t get in on the fun. Special guest DJ The Banker will be on the ones and twos, cranking out some funky beats as patrons are treated to a four-course hop-infused brunch prepared by LOKO Cuisine. Tickets cost $32.10 and are available in advance at lokocuisine.com.

Club Prana Easter Party

When: April 15 (10 pm – 3 am the following day)

Where: Club Prana, 1619 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, Tampa

Description: The 5-level dance club is hosting a wild night of Easter fun with house, techno and dubstep music and a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. Ladies get in free before 11 pm. Visit clubprana.com for more information on prices.

Easter Champagne Buffet at the Rusty Pelican

When: April 16 (9:30 am – 4 pm)

Where: The Rusty Pelican, 2425 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa

Description: The restaurant is serving up breakfast classics, prime rib, crab legs, assorted desserts. Guests can also enjoy a Bloody bar and an Easter Champagne buffet. $65 for adults, $30 for children.

Bloody Mary and Mimosa specials at Ocean Prime

When: April 16 (10 am – 3 pm)

Where: Ocean Prime, 2205 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa

Description: Ocean Prime is hosting an a la carte springtime brunch with $9 blood orange mimosas (Cointreau, Champagne, blood orange juice) and $14 signature Bloody Marys (vodka, house-made mix, jumbo shrimp). Patrons can also look forward to smoked salmon, spinach quiche, French toast, and braised short rib surf and turf. Be sure to call 813-490-5288 ahead of time for reservations.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Feeling Hoppy Scavenger Hunt

When: April 15 (1 – 11pm)

Where: Pair O’ Dice Brewing, 4400 118th Ave. N, Clearwater.

Description: Every hour on the hour, groups of 10 will hop along Peter Cottontail’s trail for a chance to win free beer and a Pair O’ Dice Beer-ster Basket. All participants will receive a BOGO coupon to use at the brewery on a later day and must sign up in advance. Participants can sign up online on the venue’s website.

Beer-filled afternoon at The Ale and the Witch

When: April 16 (3-6 pm)

Where: The Ale and the Witch, 111 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg

Description: The venue will feature 2017 brew on tap and in bottles, along with vintage bottles from 2015 and 2016 for your tasting pleasure. For more information, visit thealeandthewitch.com.

$20 bottomless rose and $17 bottomless mimosas at FarmTable Kitchen

When: April 16 (11 am – 3 pm)

Where: FarmTable Kitchen, 179 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Description: For $49, adults can enjoy a Seafood station, omelets, lemon ricotta pancakes, and a carving station of lamb and house-smoked ham, salads and antipasti and a dessert and candy bar. Children get in for $25. For an additional $20, patrons can look forward to bottomless rose and it’s $17 for bottomless mimosas.

Beer Brunch at Green Bench Brewing Co.

When: April 16 (11 am – 2 pm)

Where: Green Bench Brewing Co., 1133 Baum Ave N, St. Petersburg

Description: Green Bench Brewing Co. is collaborating with Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails and BCA BBQ on an Easter menu that features Nashville hot, smoky fried chicken, beertails and more.

$3 mimosas at The Honu

When: April 16 (11 am – 3 pm)

Where: The Honu, 516 Grant St., Dunedin

Description: The Hawaiian-theme venue offers a prix-fixe menu for lunch, which features $3 mimosas with flavors of your choice (pineapple, orange or mango).

