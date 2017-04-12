Detectives investigating homicide in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives in Hillsborough County are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in Wimauma.

The woman was found late Tuesday night on Willow Road.

Detectives believe this was a domestic incident, and say a man involved is in the hospital.

At this point, the sheriff’s office is not searching for more suspects because they believe they have identified everyone involved.

