Deputies: Man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend who was killed in Ruskin on Tuesday.

Hillborough deputies say Leopoldo Galarza-Espinosa, 45, murdered his ex-girlfriend, Santos Simiona Gonzalez-Lopez, 32, just three weeks after they ended their relationship.

He reportedly came to her residence on 3317 Willow Road and started banging on the front door and demanded the victim let him in. When she finally did, he entered the residence and the two started arguing.

During the altercation, deputies say Galarza-Espinosa pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his pocket, chambered a round and told the victim two people were going to die.

He shot her three times before shooting himself in the head.

Both the victim and the suspect had collapsed onto a bed, where deputies found the victim unresponsive and Galarza-Espinosa alive and breathing. He did not respond to commands from law enforcement, but repeatedly stated “It’s because I found her with someone else,” and later asked deputies if she was okay.

He identified himself to authorities and was later transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

He’s been charged with one count of first degree murder.

