Crash blocking southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge are blocked due to an accident Wednesday afternoon.
The crash is on the Pinellas County side of the bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
There is currently no word on the severity of injuries.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story.
