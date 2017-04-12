Could Tuesday’s Sarasota school bus accident have been prevented?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County school officials have been scrutinizing the events that led up to Tuesday’s terrifying bus crash. They want to know if anything could have been done to avoid this scary accident.

The head of the Sarasota County School transportation department started investigating immediately following the accident. This horrifying crash is a parent’s nightmare. But, could it have been prevented?

Sarasota County School Transportation Director Ellery Girard and his team are reviewing data from the wrecked onboard equipment.

“The driver followed every single one of the proper procedures, they did everything textbook,” said Girard.

Since it was a special needs bus, officials had individualized plans to strap in every student before hitting the road. The school bus driver is being given some time off to recover from his injuries, but he should be back to work soon.

RELATED: ‘That was my son’s bus,’ Sarasota mother describes moments of terror during crash

The transportation director said all buses now have seat belts on board, but they cannot force the students to put the seat belts on.

School officials are still reviewing the case.

As for the driver that caused the accident, 69-year-old Michael Rans, he’s been cited and issued a fine.

“When you do not see a very large yellow school bus approaching you, obviously you are not paying attention,” said FHP Trooper Kenn Watson.

Neighbors say the intersection of Proctor Road and Gantt Road can be hazardous, and some wonder if the speed limits should be changed here.

“There’s an accident here all the time,” said local resident Linda Schubert.

“I see people run red lights, pretty quickly…It would be something worth looking at the data on, to see how it compares to other intersections,” said another resident.

FHP says this intersection averages about three serious crashes a year, but is otherwise safe. They feel instead, drivers need to be more aware of the dangers out there.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES