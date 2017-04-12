Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at age 57

(WFLA) – Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy has died after a battle with leukemia, according to several reports.
Rolling Stone confirmed with Murphy’s publicist that the comedian died Wednesday morning in New York City at the age of 57.
Charlie is the older brother of Eddie Murphy, was a successful stand-up comedian and appeared on The Chappelle Show.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- AMBER ALERT: Pharmacies asked to look out for missing teen and accused kidnapper
- Find out how your home’s value compares to your neighbor’s in Tampa Bay
- Troopers: Tow truck worker falls to death from I-95 overpass
- Man in custody after fleeing, swimming away from Pasco County deputies
- Massage parlor busted after hundreds of condoms clog pipes
- Disney in Orlando looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born