Boy, 8, takes dad’s car to drive sister, 4, to McDonald’s

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WFLA) —An 8-year-old boy from Ohio got behind the wheel of his dad’s van and went on a McDonald’s run with his 4-year-old sister in tow.
The young boy told East Palestine Police he just wanted to buy a cheeseburger and that he had learned how to drive on YouTube. The boy reportedly followed the rules of the road, stopping at lights and staying within speed limits.
The siblings won’t face any charges and got to eat at McDonald’s while they waited on their grandparents to pick them up.
