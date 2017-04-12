Two students arrested after knife, loaded gun brought to Blake High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two students were arrested on Wednesday for bringing weapons to Blake High School, according to Tampa police.

The students were involved in an altercation around 11:20 am. A school administrator broke up the fight and the students were sent to the principal’s office where a TPD resource office searched their backpacks and discovered one student had a knife and the other was carrying a loaded gun. Police say these weapons were not brandished during the altercation.

The school was placed on lockout, but the lockout has since been lifted.

The two students were taken into custody where they are currently being interviewed with charges pending.

