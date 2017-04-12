Black bear found dead in neighborhood near Sanford, possibly shot

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) – Wildlife officials are investigating after a black bear was found dead in a central Florida neighborhood.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a passerby first spotted the bear early Wednesday morning near Sanford, just west of Interstate 4.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded and determined the 6-year-old female bear might have been shot, likely in the area. Officers collected the bear’s carcass, and a necropsy will determine an official cause of death.

Killing or harming a bear in Florida is illegal without a permit and outside of a bear hunting season. The state’s only bear hunting season in the past two decades was in 2015.

An FWC spokesman says the person who killed the bear could face a fine or jail time.

