Alligator vs. horse causes scene in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Krystal Berry was with a group of friends at Paynes Prairie State Park in Alachua County when they came across something you don’t see everyday, an alligator and a wild horse in a stand-off.
The stallion appears to have a herd behind him. He takes one look at the alligator, and nature sets in.
The horse charges and stomps all over the gator, not once, but twice. The second go-around, the alligator takes a bite out of the horse’s leg.
Just as quickly as it started, the alligator sauntered off and the horse went back to his herd.
Berry tells News Channel 8 she called authorities at the park to let them know about the incident.
She said when they left the site, there was no bleeding and none of the animals seemed to be in distress.
